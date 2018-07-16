Beloved Labrador dies after drinking too much saltwater at Florida beach

TAMPA, Fla. - O.G. was by Chris Taylor’s side for nearly seven years.
Taylor and the Labrador bonded almost immediately when they met when he was a 3-month old-puppy, according to WFLA. O.G. helped Taylor between classwork as he attended college to become a teacher.
"He always wanted to be doing what I was doing," Taylor told WFLA. "He's my family. He's just so goofy and just always excited to see me when I came through the door."
They went to the beach to take a break from schoolwork Monday. Hours later, the problems began. The Labrador started to vomit and experience diarrhea, according to WFLA. On Tuesday, O.G. was lethargic but eating. By Wednesday, things got worse when O.G. suffered a seizure.
"I saw him last night, and he was convulsing,” Taylor told WFLA. “And I asked if he was in pain, she said, ‘I don't even think he knows where he is.’"
Taylor found out that saltwater can be highly toxic to animals, causing brain damage, seizures and dehydration, veterinarian Katy Meyer told WFLA. She recommends limiting a dog’s exposure at the beach to about two hours, with fresh water breaks in between.
"Things can come on gradually and you're not aware of how serious things are upfront," Meyer said. "When the brain gets affected, the body is affected.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}