  • BET Awards 2018: What time, what channel, who is nominated, performing

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - Some of the biggest artists in rap, hip-hop and R&B, movies and TV will be at the BET Awards on Sunday.

    Nicki Minaj, Migos, DJ Khaled and Janelle Monae are among those scheduled to be at the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Here’s what you need to know before the show:

    What time: 8 p.m. ET

    What channel: BET, with livestreams on BET.com and YouTube.

    Who is hosting: Actor and comedian Jamie Foxx

    Who is performing: Bruno Mars will open the show. Migos, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Ella Mai, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Miguel, Daniel Casear, H.E.R., YG, Jay Rock, Janelle Monae, Yolanda Adams and SiR are among the announced performers.

    Who is nominated: Nominees for each category, including special honors, are below.

    BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

    Beyonce

    Kehlani

    H.E.R.

    Rihanna

    SZA

    BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

    Bruno Mars

    Chris Brown

    The Weeknd

    Khalid

    Daniel Caesar

    VIEWERS’ CHOICE AWARD

    SZA featuring Travis Scott, “Love Galore”

    Drake, “God’s Plan”

    Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

    DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

    Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

    Migos featuring Cardi B. and Nicki Minaj, “Motorsport”

    BEST GROUP 

    Chloe x Halle

    A Tribe Called Quest

    N.E.R.D.

    Migos

    Rae Sremmurd

    BEST COLLABORATION 

    DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

    Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”

    Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna, “LOYALTY.”

    DJ Khaled featuring Future, Beyonce and JAY-Z, “Top Off”

    Cardi B featuring 21 Savage, “Bartier Cardi”

    French Montana featuring Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

    BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

    DJ Khaled

    JAY-Z

    Drake

    J. Cole

    Kendrick Lamar

    BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

    Cardi B

    Rapsody

    Nicki Minaj

    Remy Ma

    Dej Loaf

    VIDEO OF THE YEAR

    Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”

    Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

    Migos featuring Drake, “Walk It Like I Talk It”

    DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

    Drake, “God’s Plan”

    Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

    VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

    Ava DuVernay

    Chris Brown

    Director X

    Dave Meyers

    Benny Boom

    BEST NEW ARTIST

    GoldLink

    SZA

    H.E.R.

    A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

    Daniel Caesar

    BEST ACTRESS

    Angela Bassett

    Issa Rae

    Tiffany Haddish

    Taraji P. Henson

    Lupita Nyong’o

    Letitia Wright

    BEST ACTOR

    Chadwick Boseman

    Denzel Washington

    Donald Glover

    Daniel Kaluuya

    Michael B. Jordan

    Sterling K. Brown

    DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

    Lecrae featuring Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”

    Snoop Dogg featuring B. Slade, “Words Are Few”

    Ledisi and Kirk Franklin, “If You Don’t Mind”

    Marvin Sapp, “Close”

    Tasha Cobbs Leondard featuring Nicki Minaj, “I’m Getting Ready”

    YOUNGSTARS AWARD

    Caleb McLaughlin

    Lonnie Chavis

    Jaden Smith

    Marsai Martin

    Miles Brown

    Yara Shahidi

    Ashton Taylor

    BEST MOVIE

    “A Wrinkle In Time”

    “Black Panther”

    “Girls Trip”

    “Mudbound”

    “Detroit”

    SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Elana Meyers Taylor

    Serena Williams

    Candace Parker

    Skylar Diggins-Smith

    Venus Williams

    SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

    LeBron James

    Odell Beckam Jr.

    Stephen Curry

    Kevin Durant

    Dwyane Wade

    BET HER AWARD

    Janelle Monae, “Django Jane”

    Lizzo, “Water Me”

    Mary J. Blige, “Strength of a Woman”

    Remy Ma featuring Chris Brown, “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”

    Chloe x Haller, “The Kids Are Alright”

    Leikeli47, “2nd Fiddle”

    ALBUM OF THE YEAR

    DJ Khaled, “Grateful”

    Migos, “Culture II”

    SZA, “Ctrl”

    Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”

    JAY-Z, “4:44”

    Kendrick Lamar and various artists, “Black Panther”

    BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

    Stormzy (UK)

    Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

    Davido (Nigeria)

    Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

    Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

    Niska (France)

    Distruction Boyz (South Africa)

    Stefflon Don (UK)

    J Hus (UK)

    Dadju (France)

    Booba (France)

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    BET Awards 2018: What time, what channel, who is nominated, performing

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump pushes for reform as House delays immigration vote

  • Headline Goes Here

    Southwest Key: A look at one of the companies sheltering migrant children

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kate Spade's father, Earl F. Brosnahan dead at 89

  • Headline Goes Here

    Raising Cane's employee fired for stirring tea with her arm in viral video