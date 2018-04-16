  • Beyoncé donates $100,000 to historically black colleges in several states

    After headlining the popular Coachella music festival over the weekend, Beyoncé announced a major donation to four historically black colleges in four states.

    The internationally-recognized superstar is giving $25,000 each to Tuskegee University, Bethune-Cookman University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Ohio’s Wilberforce University.

    Beyoncé made the donations to the Homecoming Scholars Award program at the schools for the 2018-2019 academic year through her BeyGOOD initiative.

