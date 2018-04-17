Billboard Music Awards: Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar top nomination list

The nominations for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards were announced Tuesday, and Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar lead the nominations with 15 each. In the top artist award category the three are up against Drake, with nine nominations, and Taylor Swift, who snagged five BBMA nods.
Here’s a list of the nominees in the top categories:
Top Artist: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift
Top New Artist: 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Khalid, Kodak Black
Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Drake, Sam Hunt, Ed Sheeran
Top Male Artist: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist: Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group: The Chainsmokers, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Migos, U2
The Billboard Music Awards air at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 20, on NBC.
