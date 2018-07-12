Black bear steals nurse's lunch from minivan, hangs out to eat before lumbering off

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. - A home nurse found quite a surprise waiting for her inside her minivan after visiting a patient Tuesday in northeast Georgia.
Carrie Watts said a black bear climbed into her vehicle after she left her windows down to combat the heat while parked along Lake Burton in Rabun County, according to WSB-TV.
The black bear smelled her lunch on the van’s seat and climbed in through a window to get it, WSB reported.
Just like Yogi would do: Black Bear climbs in woman’s van, steals her lunch. 5:56 pic.twitter.com/dB4jMAZEiy— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) July 11, 2018
The bear ate the lunch, which Watts said consisted of a sandwich, chips and a cookie.
She also said the animal ripped up her children’s car seats and demolished a pile of paper work.
Watts said she tried to scare the bear out of the car with her car alarm and even banged on pots and pans, but the noise didn’t work.
The bear eventually climbed out on its own and lumbered off.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}