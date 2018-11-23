Black Friday 2018: Several injured in shooting at Alabama mall; gunman dead

HOOVER, Ala. - A shooting at an Alabama mall Thursday night left at least three people injured and the gunman dead, WRBC reported.
The incident took place at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover as shoppers began looking for Black Friday deals.
The incident at the Galleria has been brought under control by Hoover PD. Please avoid the mall area at this time.— City of Hoover (@CityofHoover) November 23, 2018
The suspect is dead, Hoover City Councilman Mike Shaw confirmed to WRBC. Some shoppers in the mall were seen with their guns drawn, AL.com reported.
According to witnesses, there were two separate reports of gunfire between the J.C. Penney and Footaction stores near the mall’s food court.
Hoover police confirm the shooter is dead in an officer involved shooting. Still don’t have number of injuries— carol robinson (@RobinsonCarol) November 23, 2018
Lt. Keith Czeskleba confirmed the shooting, WRBC reported.
According to a tweet from Hoover city officials, the incident had been brought under control shortly before midnight and police were clearing the mall area.
