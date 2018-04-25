0 Blake Shelton tweets dig at ex Miranda Lambert amid reports she's dating Evan Felker

Miranda Lambert is reportedly dating folk musician Evan Felker, and fans of her ex-husband Blake Shelton seem to think that one of Shelton’s tweets is about her.

According to Us Weekly, Shelton has called out Lambert in a subtweet posted Wednesday. Us Weekly reported on Tuesday that Lambert, was dating Felker, of the neo-folk group Turnpike Troubadours.

>> Read more trending news

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” Shelton, 41, tweeted.

According to Us Weekly, an unnamed source confirmed that Shelton is referring to Lambert in the tweet.

Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 25, 2018

Lambert was previously with musician Anderson East for two years. Us Weekly reported that the timing of her relationship with Felkner is unclear, but a source told them that the two began dating while Lambert was still with East. The outlet also reported that Felker has been married to Staci Nelson since September 2016, but she filed for divorce in February. The filing was a month after Felker’s band started opening for Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour.

According to some fan replies below Shelton’s tweet, the dig comes from speculation that Shelton and Lambert divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage because of Shelton’s infidelity. In actuality, reports at the time speculated infidelity on both sides.

In a 2011 “Behind the Music” episode on Lambert, Shelton spoke about falling for Lambert in 2005 when he was still married to his ex-wife Kaynette Williams. The two sang “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma” at CMT’s 100 Greatest Duets Concert.

“I was a married guy, you know, standing up there going, ‘Man, this shouldn’t be happening.’ Looking back on that, I was falling in love with her right there onstage,” Shelton said.

“It was just like this draw to each other,” Lambert said on the episode. “It was just sort of this inevitable chemistry.”

Shelton is currently dating his fellow “The Voice” coach, singer Gwen Stefani.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.