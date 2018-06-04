Blind dog, his pit bull guide get ‘furever' home

The story of two dogs has a happy ending. OJ, a blind dachshund and his guide and companion Dozer, a pit bull, have been together for about three years. According to shelter officials, OJ depends on Dozer to get around and for companionship. They were adopted as a bonded pair, meaning whoever adopted one had to adopt the other, WBBT reported.
A woman spent time with OJ and Dozer and ended up taking them home.
“I was interested in a friend of mine having them possibly at her farm where I would be able to interact with them and just give them a good life,” Colleen, the woman who adopted them, told WBBT in April. She did not give her last name.
But Colleen said that OJ bit at people, so she asked someone to watch him, she told WBBT in April. Eventually OJ landed at an animal shelter, 100 miles away from where he was first adopted, and was reported as a stray and without his canine companion, WWBT reported. The pair was eventually reunited at Richmond Animal Care and Control and were waiting for a new forever home, WBBT reported.
A family in Richmond has stepped up and have adopted both OJ and Dozer, and took them home late last week, WBBT reported.
