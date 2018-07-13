Blockbuster video to close in Alaska, only 1 store still open in U.S.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Alaska’s last two Blockbuster video rental stores are closing this weekend -- leaving only one Blockbuster store open in the United States.
Alaska Blockbuster posted a video on its Facebook page of employees mourning the closure by leaving candles outside the store.
The closures come just two months after John Oliver, the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” sent the Anchorage store a special gift to ramp up business -- the jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in the 2005 movie, “Cinderella Man.”
“You would not believe how much business we got just from that memorabilia alone,” Kevin Daymude, the Anchorage store’s general manager told The Associated Press. “I can’t thank John Oliver or his show enough.”
It wasn’t enough to counter the planned lease increase at both locations in Alaska,
The Associated Press reports that the jockstrap will probably go to Alan Payne, the franchise owner who lies outside Austin, Texas.
The stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks will close for rentals after Sunday night.
The stores will reopen Tuesday for a liquidation sale.
After the closures, the final Blockbusters location will be in Bend, Oregon.
“How exciting,” Sandi Harding, the Bend store’s general manager told the Associated Press. “It might end up being a little chaotic for a couple of weeks.”
Harding said business is good.
“We have no plans on closing anytime soon,” Harding said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}