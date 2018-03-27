  • Body believed to be missing actress Adea Shebani found in shallow grave, reports say

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - The body of a missing aspiring actress is believed to have been found in a wildlife area in Northern California in a shallow grave, according to media reports.

    >> Read more trending news 

    At an afternoon press conference Tuesday, Los Angeles police officials said investigators believe the remains found in the Spencerville Wildlife Area north of Sacramento are those of Adea Shebani, but they won’t know for sure until an autopsy is performed Wednesday.

    >> Related: Toxicology report says Prince had ‘exceedingly high’ amount of fentanyl in his body when he died 

    Shebani, 25, originally from Macedonia, vanished last month from Los Angeles. Friends reported her missing after she missed an important acting class and stopped responding to text messages and phone calls, according to news outlets.

    At the press conference, LAPD officials also confirmed they believe a man identified as Christopher Spotz, who was possibly Shebani’s boyfriend, was somehow involved in her death, KTLA reported.

    Spotz committed suicide on a freeway in Riverside County, California, last week as police were trying to stop him for questioning, according to KTLA.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body believed to be missing actress Adea Shebani found in shallow grave,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teacher facing murder charges in 2016 gang retaliation killing of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    81-year-old father shoots, kills adult son trying to break into his home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nearly 4 in 10 American adults are obese — and it's only getting worse

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alleged half-brother of Rev. Al Sharpton charged with murder in Alabama