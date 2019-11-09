Boeing 737 Max expected to go back in service March 5

American Airlines announced the Boeing 737 Max is expected to be back in service March 5, 2020.
American Airlines says it stayed in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation and Boeing.
When the planes are certified, American expects to run exhibition flights, or flights for American team members and invited guests only, before March 5.
Passengers who had flights booked on a Max through Jan. 15 will have a schedule change Nov. 17, and customers who were booked on a Max through March 5 can see reservation updates on aa.com.
American reservations team will contact anyone impacted by email or telephone starting Nov. 17. Customers who booked through a travel agency will be contacted by the travel agency.
Southwest Airlines has pushed back the return of its Boeing 737 Max jets as Boeing tries to fix the aircraft following two deadly crashes.
Southwest said Friday that it will keep its Max jets out of its schedule until March 6, about a month longer than previously planned, citing continued uncertainty.
The airline says it's monitoring information from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration about software improvements and pilot-training requirements that will be part of returning the plane to flight.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
