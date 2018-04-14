  • Boxer wearing border-wall shorts crumbles against Mexican opponent

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    An American boxer wearing boxing trunks that depicted a border wall was beaten by his Mexican opponent Thursday night.

    Rod Salka faced Francisco Vargas in Indio, California, KABC reported.

    Salka's shorts had a brick-wall pattern in American flag colors, with the slogan “America 1st” emblazoned his waistband.

    That didn’t matter to Vargas, who defeated Salka by TKO, sending Salka and the wall crumbling to the mat in the sixth round.

    Salka, 35, fell to 24-5 as his five-bout winning streak was stopped. Vargas improved to 24-1-2.

