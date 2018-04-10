Boy, 12, aimed loaded AR-15 as brother threatened neighbors with handgun, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a 12-year-old boy carried a loaded AR-15 as he and his 19-year-old brother, armed with a handgun, argued with neighbors on a Bridesburg street.
According to WCAU, Michael Mitchell, 19, and the preteen were arrested Saturday evening after threatening their neighbors, police said.
WCAU reported that Mitchell was holding a loaded handgun when he instructed the boy to get the AR-15 from their home, police said. The boy retrieved the weapon and "aimed at the neighbors," the station reported.
Mitchell faces several charges, including violating the uniform firearms act, making terroristic threats and corrupting minors, WCAU reported. Authorities did not say what charges, if any, had been filed against the 12-year-old, KYW reported.
Philadelphia police tweeted a photo of Officer Krzyszpof Wrzesinski posing with the weapons, warning parents to "make sure your weapons are secured."
Saturday night, 15th District Officer Wrzesinski arrested two individuals for walking our streets with two loaded weapons. The AR-15 was being held by a 12 (yes, TWELVE) year old, and the Glock was in the hands of an 18-year-old. Parents: make sure your weapons are secured! pic.twitter.com/feEjc6jRg3— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 9, 2018
