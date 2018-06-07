Boy dies after being hit by bulldozer, deputies say

VANCLEAVE, Miss. - A 12-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a bulldozer in Mississippi, according to multiple reports.
The boy died after a bulldozer operator backed over him in Vancleave, WLOX reported.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell told The Sun Herald that the boy, identified as 12-year-old Hunter Dewayne Hewett, was helping his grandfather to unload dirt when he was pinned between the tailgate and the bed of a dump truck.
Hunter’s grandfather was driving the bulldozer at the time of the incident, The Sun Herald reported.
"The boy's grandfather, Johnny Wayne Hewett, says he didn't see the child," Ezell told the newspaper.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
