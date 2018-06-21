  • Break-in suspect with huge face tattoo arrested after Facebook post goes viral

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio - An Ohio break-in suspect who goes by "Popeye" and sports a large, unusual face tattoo may be as recognizable as the sailor man himself.

    According to WKRC, Anthony Ward was arrested on theft and breaking-and-entering charges Wednesday after the Adams County Sheriff's Office shared his photo on Facebook.

    "Be on the look out for aka (Popeye) Anthony Ward," the post began. "Subject has Felony warrants through Brown County and wanted for questioning on several B&E's [breaking and entering]. AIso Dottie Worthington is with this subject and are driving a Black Chevy Cruz."

    MALE HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS IN CUSTODY

    Posted by Adams County Sheriffs Office on Wednesday, June 20, 2018

    The post quickly racked up 2,700 shares and more than 100 comments from bemused followers.

    "Don't you have a better pic? This could be anybody," one commenter quipped.

    "Now they need to put a 'be on the lookout' for a bad tattoo artist," wrote another.

    Late Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office updated the post, saying Ward was in police custody. 

