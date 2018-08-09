Breastfeeding mother responds to cover-up request with viral photo

AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas mother was asked to “cover up” at an a restaurant in Cabo San Lucas so she fulfilled the request, literally.
Carol Lockwood shared the now viral Facebook post of a photo of Melanie Dudley covering her head with a blanket.
Lockwood said in the post that her friend’s daughter-in-law -- named Dudley -- was told to cover up by a man in the restaurant.
A friend’s daughter-in-law was told to “cover up” while feeding her baby, so she did!🤣 I’ve never met her, but I think she’s AWESOME!!! (Please share! With permission, I’ve made this post public — I’m SO over people shaming women for nursing!!!❤️👶❤️
[PS: To reduce speculation: it was a man who asked her to cover up, it was 90 degrees and extremely humid, and, no, she wasn’t in a Muslim country disrespecting traditions.🙄]
Yahoo Lifestyle said that Dudley has 4-year-old twins and that the idea of throwing a blanket on her head was spontaneous.
“I was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with my entire family and a man asked me to cover myself. I’m usually discreet, but we were seated in the back of the restaurant,” Dudley told Yahoo.
Her husband snapped the photo just moments after she threw the blanket over her face.
