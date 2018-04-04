0 Bride dies weeks before wedding, but lives on through organ donation

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Taryn Budd was just weeks from walking down the aisle at her wedding. Her family was supposed to be celebrating the milestone, instead they had to bury their daughter who died while taking a bath.

Doctor said she had a brain aneurysm and drowned in her tub, KPRC reported.

But Budd lives on. She was an organ donor and at least three families still have their loved ones because of her generosity.

Budd’s heart went to a 55-year-old father of two. A 30-year-old woman received both of her lungs and her liver. Another woman got a kidney, KPRC reported.

“We are grateful that there are other people that she’s living through and I’m hopeful that one day I’ll be able to meet them,” Taryn’s mother Stacie Budd told KPRC.

Taryn died in November. Her organs gave the gift of life to their recipients on Thanksgiving morning.

Her memorial service was held on the day that she was supposed to be married.

But her family says she would have been proud of what she did for complete strangers.

“I know that she would be absolutely thrilled to know that she has allowed other people to continue living their lives and especially people that have children. Taryn loved children,” Nicolas Milazzo, Taryn’s financé told KPRC.

