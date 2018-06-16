Brother of NBA star Zach Randolph killed in shooting outside Indiana bar

A man shot and killed outside a bar in Marion, Indiana, has been identified as Roger Randolph, the brother of NBA star Zach Randolph of the Sacramento Kings, WTHR reports.
Investigators say the shooting happened at Hop’s Blues Room, south of downtown Marion, at about 5 a.m. Saturday, according to Fox 59.
NBA star Zach Randolph’s brother, Roger, was shot + killed early this morning outside Hop’s Blues Room in Marion. Friends and family are demanding justice...dozens of people were here when it happened, so they’re asking them to do the right thing: come forward with info @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/wT9N5e16QG— Anna Carrera (@AnnaWTHR) June 16, 2018
A police officer heard the shots fired. He went to the bar and discovered Randolph lying between two cars in the parking lot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emotions are running high, as many family and friends are showing up at the scene. @WTHRcom @AnnaWTHR @AlyssaRaymond pic.twitter.com/zo1ei8SbT1— Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) June 16, 2018
Police told WTHR that Zach Randolph was not at the scene.
Randolph has played 18 seasons in the NBA, including eight with the Memphis Grizzlies. He currently plays for the Sacramento Kings.
Investigators said they do not believe it was a random shooting and there is no danger to the public.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}