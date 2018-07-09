Build-A-Bear: Pay your age for new furry friend

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a new age-based promotion -- where you pay an amount equal to your age for one of the company’s stuffed animals.
For one day only, on July 12, your age or your child’s age will net you a new furry friend for the amount that matches the age.
But don’t worry. If you’re 60, you won’t be plunking down $60 for a stuffed animal. Officials with the company say no one will be over the age of 29 on Thursday. But if you do take a 1-year-old to the store, the bear will only cost you $1.
There’s a catch, though. The deal is only available for members of Build-A-Bear’s Bonus Club. The deal is only while supplies last and is limited to one per customer. It is only available in stores, not online.
