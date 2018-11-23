Bus carrying University of Washington band members overturns

A charter bus carrying University of Washington band members overturned Thursday on I-90 in Washington state.
The crash happened before 5:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the highway, three miles west of George. The crash blocked a frontage road.
Forty to 45 people aboard the bus were taken to area hospitals, but there were no serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation but troopers said icy roads could have been a factor.
The bus was one of six charter buses that were heading east for Friday's Apple Cup football game between the University of Washington and Washington State University in Pullman.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}