0 Bus driver helps girl with her hair after mother dies

ALPINE, Utah - Isabella Pieri’s dad has to leave early for work so she’s on her own to get ready for school after her mother died two years ago after a long battle with a rare illness.

While she has all of the bases covered, there’s one thing that her dad couldn’t figure out -- how to do her hair, KSL reported.

>> Read more trending news

Because it was all a mystery to him, Philip Pieri gave his daughter a crew cut. Once her hair grew out, Isabella would quickly brush her hair, throw it in a ponytail and head out. Then her bus driver stepped in to help.

It all started when the driver helped another student with a braid. Isabella had the courage to ask for help too, KSL reported.

It’s now an everyday occurrence. Tracy helps Isabella with her hair. And the morning hair styling has turned into so much more for Isabella.

COMING UP on @KSL5TV: 11-YO Isabella lost her mom 2 yrs ago. Dad has raised her on his own, but one thing that is hard for many dads is doing hair. One day Isabella got the courage to ask her bus driver to braid her hair & now she does it every morning! 💕 #kslam #utah pic.twitter.com/6EOtuONYyF — Shara Park (@KSLSharaPark) March 28, 2018

“It makes me feel like she’s a mom pretty much to me. And it makes me excited for the next day to see what she does.”

It has also helped Isabella’s self-esteem.

Ann Freeze, one of Isabella’s teachers, told KSL, “I just noticed her head was a little higher that morning and she had a little more of a step.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.