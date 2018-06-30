California siblings diagnosed with brain tumors 2 weeks apart

TORRANCE, Calif. - Two California siblings were diagnosed with brain tumors within two weeks of each other, KTLA reported.
Kalea Avery, 6, of Torrance, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma. While Kalea was undergoing tests at a hospital, her 4-year-old brother, Noah Avery, began showing the same symptoms.
Both children had surgery to remove the tumors and will have chemotherapy and radiation treatments, according to a GoFundMe page started by the family.
"It was devastation with both kids, but when we found out about my son, we were just blown away that this could happen in the same family," Duncan Avery, the children’s father, told KTLA. His wife, Nohea Avery, said that the process will be difficult but her family will “find a way.”
"We've learned in this process to embrace the smallest victories," Nohea Avery told KTLA.
