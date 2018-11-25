California's deadly Camp Fire 100 percent contained, firefighters say

Firefighters said Sunday morning that the deadliest and most destructive fire in California state history has been fully contained.
#CampFire [final] Pulga Road at Camp Creek Road near Jarbo Gap (Butte County) is now 100% contained at 153,336 acres. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo, @ButteSheriff, Paradise Police Department, and the USFS.https://t.co/CJkryyPNVZ pic.twitter.com/TjMmiLrRQQ— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 25, 2018
At least 85 people died after the Camp Fire sparked Nov. 8 in Butte County, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The blaze covered over 153,000 acres, destroying nearly 14,000 homes and more than 500 businesses, firefighters said.
By Sunday morning, officials said the flames had been contained, meaning they continued to burn but were surrounded by a boundary line.
Butte County deputies said Saturday that they continued to search for 249 people who were unaccounted for after the fire started. Deputies have confirmed that more than 2,500 people initially considered missing had been accounted for.
