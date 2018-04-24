Candy company introduces gummy beers

You’ve heard of gummy bears. A candy company that caters to adults is introducing gummy beers.
Sugarfina has teamed up with Corona Light to celebrate Cinco de Mayo by launching limited-edition Corona Light and lime-flavored gummy candies ahead of Cinco de Mayo, WFLA reported.
The company is introducing two products: But First, Cerveza; and Here For a Good Lime.
But First, Cerveza, features a gummy shaped like a bottle of Corona Lite and tastes “like sunshine in a bottle,” according to a release on the Sugarfina website.
Here For a Good Lime is shaped like a lime slice and are described as “tart and zesty.”
Although both candies have a beer-like taste, neither flavor is alcoholic, WFLA reported.
Both come in individual boxes for $7.50, according to the company website. A combination bento box that also includes a lime-shaped bottle opener costs $26.
The candies went on pre-sale on Monday, with in-store sales to begin April 1 at Sugarfina boutiques and Nordstrom stores, WFLA reported.
