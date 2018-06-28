Capital Gazette shooting: What we know about the suspect in the Annapolis, Maryland shooting

Five people were killed and several others “gravely” wounded Thursday, when a man opened fire in a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, according to law enforcement officials.
The suspect, a white man, according to witnesses, opened fire in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette.
In addition to those killed, at least three were transferred to hospitals with serious injuries soon after the shooting.
According to Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, four people died on the scene and one, a woman, died after being taking to a hospital.
Here is what we know now about the shooter:
- He shot through the door of the newsroom with what witnesses said was a shotgun. Police described the weapon as a long gun.
- The suspect was not shot.
- He is the only suspect in the shooting.
- Media reports say the suspect is not cooperating with authorities, and that he did not have identification on his person when he was taken into custody.
- Police responded within 60 seconds, according to law enforcement officials, and apparently interrupted the shooting and apprehended the suspect.
- He was hiding under a desk when police found him, police said.
- Phil Davis, a Capital Gazette crime reporter who was in the building at the time of the shooting, said, that for some reason the shooter stopped firing at one point in the attack. “I don’t know why. I don’t know why he stopped,” Davis said.
- The suspect was taken to the police station where he is being interrogated.
- A man who also works in the building said he saw the suspect go into the newsroom and that he appeared to be “targeting” people with a “big shotgun.”
- CBS News is reporting the suspect had fake grenades, according to a senior law enforcement source.
- CBS is also reporting that the suspect damaged his fingers prior to the attack so police could not identify him via fingerprints.
