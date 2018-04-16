  • Cardi B's ‘Invasion of Privacy' is No. 1 Billboard 200 album

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Cardi B has become the fifth female rapper to have a No. 1 record on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

    The rapper’s debut studio album, “Invasion of Privacy,” debuted at No. 1 and is the biggest selling album for an R&B or hip-hop album this year. According to Nielsen Music, the release has sold 255,000 equivalent album units.

    Related Headlines

    >> Read more trending news 

    Forbes reported that, due to a technicality, the album was eligible to be certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America for selling 500,000 units. Cardi’s debut major label single, “Bodak Yellow,” has been certified 5-times platinum by the RIAA, selling 5 million copies. Ten track units is equal to one album sale, which works out to 500,000 album units.

    Cardi B joins the company of Nicki Minaj, Eve, Foxy Brown and Lauryn Hill who have all had a No. 1 Billboard 200 album. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cardi B's ‘Invasion of Privacy' is No. 1 Billboard 200 album

  • Headline Goes Here

    Comey interview transcript: Read what wasn't aired on Sunday

  • Headline Goes Here

    2018 ACM Awards: Winners list

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boston marking 5 years since marathon attack with tributes

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Full Metal Jacket' actor R. Lee Ermey dead at 74