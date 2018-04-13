Cast announced for ‘Dancing with the Stars: Athletes'

The cast for a “Dancing with the Stars” spin-off has been announced.
People reported that the celebrity athletes competing on “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” was announced Friday on “Good Morning America.”
Ten athletes and 10 professional dancers will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy in a shortened four-week period.
Here are the parings:
Football player Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess
Basketball player Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko
Former basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold
Former figure skater Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber
Former MLB player Johnny Damon and Emma Slater
Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev
Olympic skater Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson
Olympic softball player Jennie Finch and Keo Motsepe
Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson
Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}