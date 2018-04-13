  • Cast announced for ‘Dancing with the Stars: Athletes'

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The cast for a “Dancing with the Stars” spin-off has been announced.

    People reported that the celebrity athletes competing on “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” was announced Friday on “Good Morning America.”

    Ten athletes and 10 professional dancers will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy in a shortened four-week period.

    Here are the parings:

    Football player Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess

    Basketball player Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko

    Former basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold

    Former figure skater Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber

    Former MLB player Johnny Damon and Emma Slater

    Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev

    Olympic skater Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson

    Olympic softball player Jennie Finch and Keo Motsepe

    Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson

    Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten

