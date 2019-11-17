Cat food recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Go Raw LLC has issued a recall for 2-pound frozen bags of Quest beef cat food due to concerns of salmonella. The cat food is sold nationwide and poses a risk to both animals and humans.
"Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," the US Food and Drug Administration said.
No illnesses have been reported, and the cat food can be identified with the following UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128.
The recall was released when the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested the product and a sample came back positive for salmonella. The pet-food company did conduct their own test that came back negative.
According to the FDA, “Consumers who have purchased 2lb. bags of Quest Beef Cat Food are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions should contact the company at 801-432-7478, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST.”
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}