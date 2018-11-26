  • Caught bear handed: Bruin breaks into police station

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    TRUCKEE, Calif. -

    A bear walks into a police station. No, that’s not the setup to a joke. It really happened in California earlier this month, and it was all caught on security camera.

    A bear opened the door to a California Highway Patrol office in Donner Pass and came into the barracks, KGO reported.

    It walked past vending machines and checked out the office before leaving, running out of the office with two officers hot on its tail.

    And like any good animal video, police officers uploaded it to the department’s Facebook page, KNTV reported.

    Some of those who commented used a little Yogi inspiration for their quips.

    Others talked about the quality of jail food.

