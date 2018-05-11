Certain exercises may help relieve depression, experts say

Strength training may significantly relieve symptoms of depression, regardless of a person’s age, gender or fitness level, according to a new study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.
Researchers studied nearly 2,000 participants in 33 randomized clinical trials. They found resistance training can help improve low mood, feelings of worthlessness and loss of interest in activities.
In an interview with TIME Magazine, lead researcher Brett Gordon, from the University of Limerick, said increased blood flow during exercise may help create new brain cells and release mood-enhancing chemicals, like endorphins.
Gordon said there isn’t one single best exercise to improve mental health, but recommends following guidelines from the American College of Sports Medicine, which include at least two days of weight training per week.
