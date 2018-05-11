  • Certain exercises may help relieve depression, experts say

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Strength training may significantly relieve symptoms of depression, regardless of a person’s age, gender or fitness level, according to a new study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry

    Researchers studied nearly 2,000 participants in 33 randomized clinical trials. They found resistance training can help improve low mood, feelings of worthlessness and loss of interest in activities. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    In an interview with TIME Magazine, lead researcher Brett Gordon, from the University of Limerick, said increased blood flow during exercise may help create new brain cells and release mood-enhancing chemicals, like endorphins.

    Gordon said there isn’t one single best exercise to improve mental health, but recommends following guidelines from the American College of Sports Medicine, which include at least two days of weight training per week.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Certain exercises may help relieve depression, experts say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Royal Wedding: Everything to know before Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man donates blood weekly for 60 years, saves lives of 2.4 million babies

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman who killed husband, lover accused of possible cannibalism in true…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bobcat fever on the rise among cats, veterinarians warn