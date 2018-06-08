  • Charles Krauthammer reveals he has weeks to live

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Longtime columnist and television personality Charles Krauthammer revealed to readers Friday that his cancer has returned and doctors say he has weeks to live.

    >> Read more trending news 

    In "A note to readers," published by The Washington Post, Krauthammer, 68, wrote that he had a cancerous tumor removed from his abdomen in August. There were setbacks in his recovery that prevented him from working, but he thought he was making progress in his recovery.

    But recent tests showed the cancer has returned in an aggressive form, Krauthammer wrote. He said his doctors' best estimates are that he has a few weeks to live.

    "This is the final verdict. My fight is over," Krauthammer wrote.

    Krauthammer thanked those who have assisted him during his medical treatment. He also thanked his Washington Post and Fox News colleagues, readers and viewers.

    Krauthammer said he is leaving this life with no regrets.

    Rupert Murdoch released a statement following Krauthammer ‘s announcement, which said that Krauthammer had been a “profound source of personal and intellectual inspiration.”

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Charles Krauthammer reveals he has weeks to live

  • Headline Goes Here

    U.S. military member killed in Somalia, four others injured, report says

  • Headline Goes Here

    South Fulton becomes first law enforcement group to be led entirely by…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pet spider monkey bites Home Depot employee, investigators say

  • Headline Goes Here

    NBA Finals 2018: What time, what channel, what are the odds for…