Charles Krauthammer reveals he has weeks to live

Longtime columnist and television personality Charles Krauthammer revealed to readers Friday that his cancer has returned and doctors say he has weeks to live.
In "A note to readers," published by The Washington Post, Krauthammer, 68, wrote that he had a cancerous tumor removed from his abdomen in August. There were setbacks in his recovery that prevented him from working, but he thought he was making progress in his recovery.
But recent tests showed the cancer has returned in an aggressive form, Krauthammer wrote. He said his doctors' best estimates are that he has a few weeks to live.
"This is the final verdict. My fight is over," Krauthammer wrote.
Krauthammer thanked those who have assisted him during his medical treatment. He also thanked his Washington Post and Fox News colleagues, readers and viewers.
Krauthammer said he is leaving this life with no regrets.
Rupert Murdoch released a statement following Krauthammer ‘s announcement, which said that Krauthammer had been a “profound source of personal and intellectual inspiration.”
