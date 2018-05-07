  • Charley Pride celebrates 25th anniversary as Grand Ole Opry member

    NASHVILLE,  Tenn. - Country music legend Charley Pride celebrated his 25th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry with two shows at the Nashville, Tennessee, venue.

    Pride, credited with becoming the first black superstar in country music, became a member of the Opry in 1993. He made his Opry debut in 1967.

    (L-R): Grand Ole Opry Marketing, Communication and Artist Initiatives Director Dan Rogers; Charley Pride; Grand Ole Opry Senior Talent Manager Gina Keltner and Opry member Crystal Gayle.
    Rachael Black, courtesy of the Grand Ole

    The Tennessean reported that in celebration of the anniversary, 650 AM WSM, the radio home of the Opry, played Pride’s hits during “Country Pride Weekend.”

