  • Chicago firefighter cited over Snapchat photo of daughter holding rifle

    CHICAGO - A Chicago firefighter was cited for gun violations after his teen daughter posted a photo of herself with his assault-style rifle on Snapchat.

    The 14-year-old shared the photo with the message, “Don’t worry, I won’t shoot up Lane (Tech High School),” Chicago Tribune reports. 

    Authorities found a Sendra model assault-style rifle with a bayonet at the girl’s home. In a statement to Chicago Tribune, officials determined there was no credible threat to students and staff of Chicago Public Schools.

    The 60-year-old firefighter was cited for failing to properly secure a weapon from a minor and possession of an assault-style rifle within Chicago city limits, where those weapons are banned. 

    His daughter is not facing any charges.

