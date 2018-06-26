Child finds, shoots gun in Ikea store after customer's weapon falls onto couch

FISHERS, Ind. - A child reportedly found and fired a loaded handgun Monday in an Indiana Ikea store.
According to WISH-TV, nobody was hurt in the incident, which happened about 2 p.m. at the store in Fishers.
Police said the child got his hands on the gun after it inadvertently fell from another customer's pocket onto a sofa. The child fired the weapon after finding it stuck between the couch cushions, police said.
The Associated Press reported that nobody has been arrested, but prosecutors are evaluating the incident.
"We take this incident very seriously and we have offered the family of the child involved our sincerest apologies," Ikea told WISH in a statement, adding that stores have a "no weapon policy."
"As soon as we were aware of the situation, our co-workers took the action that they were trained to do to ensure the safety of customers," the statement continued. "We are cooperating with police as they investigate this incident."
#UPDATE: Ikea spokesperson says stores have a no-weapon policy, employees took action to ensure customer safety. https://t.co/jpoP4RPeTB— WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) June 25, 2018
