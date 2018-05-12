Chili's Grill & Bar hit with credit data breach

Chili’s Grill & Bar is warning customers about a credit data breach that has put an unknown amount of customer data at risk.
Customers who used a credit card at Chili’s in March or April are at risk.
In a statement, Chili’s said the malware was used to gather credit and debit card numbers and cardholder names for in-restaurant purchases.
It is unclear how many Chili’s restaurants have been affected.
The chain operates dozens of restaurants across the country, with a total of more than 1,600 locations around the world.
Chili’s said it is working with law enforcement and a third-party investigator to determine the scope of the breach.
The chain is warning customers to monitor their bank statements closely and report any unusual activity.
