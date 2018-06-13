Chris Pine fans ask, what is Steve Trevor doing in this ‘Wonder Woman' tweet?

Wait what? Is that Chris Pine in a tweet from “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins?
Spoiler alert follows if you still haven’t seen 2017’s breakout superhero film.
The last time we saw Pine’s character, and Wonder Woman’s love interest, Steve Trevor, he seemed to sacrifice himself to save the world, Vulture reported.
But Jenkins is making fans of not only the superhero movie, but also Pine/Trevor, question everything they saw at the end of the film thanks to a photo she posted to Twitter Wednesday morning.
Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/BCLARdVuTu— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 13, 2018
In the post, she welcomes Steve Trevor to “Wonder Woman 1984.” But she doesn’t say if it is the same Steve filmgoers saw go down in flames. Could it be the same Steve brought 40 years into the future thanks to a time traveling story plot? Or could it be Steve’s son or other relative who remarkably looks like Wonder Woman’s love interest?
Guess we will find out next year when “Wonder Woman 1984” hits theaters, with Pine apparently appearing alongside Gal Gadot as title heroine Wonder Woman and Kristen Wiig as Cheetah. Until then, let the fanboy and fangirl speculation begin.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}