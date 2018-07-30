0 Chris Pratt, 'Guardians of the Galaxy' co-stars sign open letter to rehire director James Gunn

Director James Gunn joked about AIDS patients, rape and pedophilia in a slew of old tweets that got him fired from the next “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie, but an open letter from the film’s stars suggests they want him back.

“Although I don’t support James Gunn’s inappropriate jokes from years ago, he is a good man. I’d personally love to see him reinstated as director of Volume 3,” actor Chris Pratt posted on Instagram with an open letter signed by the cast.

“We fully support James Gunn. We were all shocked at his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these 10 days in order to think pray, listen and discuss,” the letter read. “In that time we have been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3, as well as discouraged by those who were so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories around him.”

The letter goes on to say no one defends “his jokes of many years ago” but otherwise makes no mention of the tweets, reportedly posted from 2008 to 2011, that got Gunn fired.

The letter was signed by Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn and Pom Klementieff.

Actors Zoe Saldana (L) and Vin Diesel (R) are among the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" costars who signed an open letter asking that James Gunn (C) be reinstated as the franchise's director. Gunn was fired after some of his offensive tweets resurfaced.

Gunn has apologized for the tweets, saying he has grown as a person in the years since they were posted.

“Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo,” he said in a Twitter thread responding to the controversy. “As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor. It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over.”

He concluded by saying, “I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn has been working on a script for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” before he was fired. The film was set to shoot in Atlanta. Gunn previously said it would be released in 2020.

