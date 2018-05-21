  • Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share first photo, reveal name of newborn son

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Aww!

    Model, TV host and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet photo and reveal the name of her newborn son.

    "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens," Teigen wrote. "We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

    Meanwhile, Teigen's husband, singer John Legend, shared the same photo with the caption: "Our new love, Miles Theodore Stephens."

    It's the first photo the celebrity couple has shared of their second child, who joins big sister Luna, 2.

    On Thursday, Teigen announced that the baby boy had arrived but did not give any other details.

    "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" she tweeted at the time.

