CNN's Don Lemon pushes back against Trump calling him ‘dumbest man on television'

CNN anchor Don Lemon lashed out Monday night at Donald Trump after the president called him “the dumbest man on television” in a tweet Friday night.
Lemon aired an interview with basketball great LeBron James on the opening of a new school for 240 at-risk third and fourth graders.
When asked about the president, James said he’d never sit down with Trump, but wouldn’t mind doing so with Barack Obama. Trump, James said, is “trying to divide us.”
Lemon noted that, while Trump has insulted the intelligence of white people, especially women, he said the president seems to target black men and women more often. Trump has also targeted California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, describing her as a “low-IQ individual.”
“Referring to African-Americans as dumb is one of the oldest canards of America’s racist past and present, that black people are of inferior intelligence,” Lemon said.
“Let me not mince words here,” he said. “This president traffics in racism. And is fueled by bullying.”
