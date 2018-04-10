0 College student poses with handgun for senior portrait

A college student in Tennessee is taking a stand for gun rights in her senior photos.

Brenna Spencer, 22, sported a “Women for Trump” T-shirt and stood for her photograph, with her handgun tucked in her waistband.

>> Read more trending news

“I know the Tennessee state gun codes ... I carry everywhere that I’m allowed to carry,” Spencer told ABC News.

That does not include the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, her college campus. Spencer is a communications major with a minor in political science, ABC News reported.

She said she has had a surprising “amount of hate” on social media because of her choice to highlight that she is a gun owner, but she told Fox News that she has no regrets over that decision.

I don’t take normal college graduation photos... pic.twitter.com/eI1NvLFYHs — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 7, 2018

She has even been reported to police since the location where Spencer posed for her photo apparently has a no weapons policy.

@ChattanoogaPD would you like to give us your two cents? Per the thread, this young female is taking a photo w/ a firearm, in an area w/ a posted “no-weapons” policy. This showboating behavior is irresponsible, reckless, & potentially dangerous.



Signed,

A concerned citizen 🧐 — Victoria Silva (@Victoria__Silva) April 9, 2018

Fox News reported that the photo was taken outside of the Hunter Museum of American Art in Chattanooga. The museum bans guns from inside of the building. Spencer told ABC News she did not enter the building and did not go through security.

Spencer has also gained supporters for knowing her rights.

Congrats on the graduation apparently you have been educated properly on our rights as citizens. Go forth and spread your knowledge. Question everything in life even if it was taught as fact. Always trust your instincts!! — Candi Sieber (@Candiland1968) April 8, 2018

Spencer said she owns several guns. She currently works for conservative nonprofit Turning Point, multiple media outlets reported.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.