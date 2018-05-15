Co-pilot sucked halfway out of Sichuan Airlines cockpit window

A Sichuan Airlines co-pilot was sucked halfway out of the cockpit when the plane’s windshield shattered during a flight, Chinese state media reports.
It happened Monday morning on an Airbus A319 flight from the southern city of Chongqing to Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, according to Chinese state media. There were 119 passengers on board.
The windshield was blown off at 10,000-meter-high altitude when the co-pilot almost got sucked out of the cockpit, China News Service reports.
The captain and his crew were praised by Sichuan Airlines for landing the plane safely.
CNN reports that the co-pilot suffered scratches and a sprained wrist. A flight attendant was also hurt. No passengers were injured.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
This comes nearly a month after a woman died after she was partially sucked out of a window that broke during a Southwest Airlines flight on April 17.
Southwest Flight 1380 departed from New York’s LaGuardia Airport and headed to Dallas when part of the plane’s engine broke off mid-air. Investigators believe debris from the crash broke part of the window, pulling passenger Jennifer Riordan halfway out of the plane.
She later died of her injuries.
A cause into the Southwest Airlines crash is still underway.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}