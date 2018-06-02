  • Couple found stabbed to death at Las Vegas hotel, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    LAS VEGAS, Nev. -

    A couple was found stabbed to death in their Las Vegas Strip hotel Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    The man and woman were part of a tour group from Vietnam that arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday night, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer told the newspaper. The couple was scheduled to visit the Grand Canyon on Friday, but when they did not arrive for the tour, police went to their hotel room at Circus Circus Las Vegas.

    The couple was scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Saturday before returning to Vietnam, KSNV reported.

    MGM Resorts International, which owns Circus Circus, is cooperating with police, according to a statement released Friday.

    Detectives are reviewing security footage, the Review-Journal reported.

    The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identities of the couple once family is notified, the newspaper reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Couple found stabbed to death at Las Vegas hotel, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oklahoma woman stung to death by wasps during Africa vacation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arkansas man beats heat, uses car to mow his lawn

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dad of late ex-Ohio high school football player sues helmet makers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Minnesota fourth-grader plays heartwarming version of John Lennon's 'Imagine'