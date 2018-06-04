  • Cracked windshield forces American Airlines plane to land in El Paso

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    EL PASO, Texas - Stormy weather caused an American Airlines flight from San Antonio to Phoenix to be diverted to El Paso, Texas, due to a cracked windshield, KENS reported.

    A spokesman for the airline said Flight 1897 was diverted to El Paso “due to damage sustained by weather in flight.”

    The aircraft, an Airbus A319, had 130 passengers and a crew of five, the spokesman said.

    Jesus Esparza, a passenger on the flight, told KENS he could hear hail striking the aircraft.

    There were no reports of injuries, KENS reported.

     

