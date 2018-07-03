0 Creature comfort: Bear takes hot tub break, sips on margarita

ALTADENA, Calif. -

There’s nothing like kicking back in a hot tub and sipping on a margarita, even if you’re a bear.

Mark Hough had the same plans as his cub counterpart, but the bear apparently beat him to it.

He said he heard some rustling and just thought it was his neighbor, but when it got louder, curiosity got the best of him and he found a bear climbing over his fence, The Associated Press reported.

Hough said that the bear made his property, even his margarita, his own over the few hours he was there.

Hough recorded some of the lallygagging bruin enjoying the jets of the tub just like a human.

After the relaxing backyard retreat, Hough said he found the bear snoozing in a nearby tree about an hour after the bear left his property, the AP reported.

“So he had his margarita. He had his Jacuzzi, and now he’s ready for an hour nap,” Hough told the AP.

Hough didn’t miss out on his drink, either. He made himself two margaritas after the bear left the area.

The bear had been tagged in the past, KABC reported. Reporters there surmised that the bear had been around people before.

