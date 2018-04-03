Customer tosses smoke grenade through McDonald's drive-thru window

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County McDonald's is working to re-open after someone tossed a smoke grenade through a drive-thru window.
Police said a customer placed an order at the restaurant on North Druid Hills Monday evening.
They said after paying for the food, the customer threw the device inside and sped off in a dark SUV.
None of the workers were hurt.
