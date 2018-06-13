0 Dancing FBI agent accused of accidental shooting arrested

DENVER - An FBI agent whose gun went off after it flew from his pants while he was dancing at a Denver nightclub earlier this month has turned himself in to face charges, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

>> Read more trending news

Authorities identified the agent as Chase Bishop, 29. He faces one count of second-degree assault and could face more charges, pending the results of a blood alcohol content analysis, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said Tuesday.

“We are filing this charge now rather than waiting until the BAC report is received, which we understand could take another week, because sufficient evidence has been presented to file it,” McCann said. “If an additional charge needs to be filed after further evidence is received, we can file those charges then.”

Bishop was off-duty in the early morning hours of June 2 when he was caught on camera surrounded by people and dancing at the Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar in Denver’s Lower Downtown neighborhood, according to the Denver Post and KMGH.

In video obtained by KMGH, Bishop can be seen performing a backflip in the center of the dance circle. As he jumps, a gun can be seen falling from his waistband. Authorities said the gun went off when he grabbed it, striking a person in the leg.

Officials said the victim suffered a serious injury, but that it did not appear to be life-threatening. The bullet hit an artery in the victim’s leg, according to the Post. The man’s attorney, Frank Azar, told the newspaper that his client was expected to recover.

Employees at Mile High Spirits questioned Bishop’s decision to bring a loaded gun to the nightclub in a statement released after the shooting.

“It is shocking that the only shooting to ever occur at our establishment came about as a result of an FBI agent entering our distillery tasting room carrying a loaded firearm without our knowledge, in violation of our rules,” the statement said. “We are deeply saddened by the events that occurred and look forward to speaking with representatives of the FBI, so we can come to understand his presence and his need to be armed in our establishment.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.