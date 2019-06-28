David Ortiz shooting: Dominican authorities arrest one suspected 'mastermind' behind attack

Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested a man they called one of the masterminds behind the shooting earlier this month of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported.
Victor Hugo Gomez, 48, was identified on June 19 as one of the main suspects in the case. He had been on the run since the shooting happened on June 9.
Dominican authorities arrest one of the 'masterminds' behind Ortiz shooting https://t.co/68w9gJsQB2— Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 28, 2019
Diario Libre reported Gomez is a known trafficker who has been involved in an international drug trafficking ring. Gomez has been a fugitive out of Houston and Galveston, Texas, following a raid where 47 people were arrested.
In a news conference on Friday, Dominican authorities identified Gomez as one of the people responsible for orchestrating the attack that seriously injured the former Red Sox slugger.
More than 10 other people have been arrested on charges connected to the shooting.
Dominican Republic Attorney General Alain Rodríguez told reporters earlier this month that Ortiz was not the target of the June 9 shooting. Rather, Rodríguez said, the target was a man who was dressed similarly to Ortiz and seated next to him on the night of the attack.
Ortiz was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after the shooting. He has since been moved out of the intensive care unit. He remains in good condition and continues to recover.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}