DC deputy mayor writes tardy note for joyous Capitals fans

Washington Capitals fans had plenty of reasons to celebrate late Thursday. The team's 4-3 victory in Game 5 gave the franchise its first Stanley Cup in the 44-year history of the team.
>> Read more trending news
For those fans who celebrated late into the night, D.C. Deputy Mayor Keith Donahue wrote a tongue-in-cheek tardy note for Friday, WRC reported.
Donahue tweeted a note signed by the DC Government that fans can fill out and present to their employer, WRC reported.
However, it is not a real note.
Attention #ALLCAPS & @Capitals fans:— Deputy Mayor Donahue (@SafeDC) June 8, 2018
Some of you will likely be late to work tomorrow. If so, please feel free to use this official notice with your boss. pic.twitter.com/OAGGPYuvWA
The note says that "Due to the #ALLCAPS victory last night, your valued employee was Rocking the Red and being DCProud well past a reasonable hour."The note also puts in a request for a sick day in advance of the victory parade in honor of the Capitals' first NHL crown, WRC reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}