Deadly prom night crash in Ohio may have been caused by reckless driving, police say

MONROE, Ohio - An Ohio teen is facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault after she allegedly crashed a 2013 Tesla into a power pole on the way to the Monroe High School prom, killing a 17-year-old classmate in the back seat.
Text messages and videos sent before the crash indicate high speed and reckless, according to Dayton Daily News.
The teen who died has been identified as 17-year-old Kaylie Jackson.
Police say the the Tesla was heading over a hill before it veered to the right, overcorrected and went off the road and into a ditch line.
There were four teens inside the car.
The 17 year-old female driver and two others survived and were released from the hospital.
Dayton Daily News reports that a pink cell phone was found on the car’s dashboard, but the phone’s owner has not been identified.
Prosecutors decided not to try the teen as an adult after the investigation revealed the crash was likely unintentional.
The 17 year-old is scheduled to appear in Butler County Juvenile Court on May 24.
If convicted, Dayton Daily News reports the teen could be sentenced to juvenile prison until her 21st birthday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
