0 Deputies: Florida man had a dozen guns, high-capacity magazines at home

A Florida man accused of making threats on social media had more than a dozen guns and high-capacity magazines at the home he shared with his parents, according to deputies.

Baker County deputies began investigating after they received screenshots of a conversation with 44-year-old Brandon Yancey.

Yancey reportedly told the person he was, “thinking about doing something. Do not know if I should. Recent events say go for it.”

Deputies said the person also sent them photos of Yancey posing with several weapons, including assault-style rifles.

Yancey was recently fired for sexual harassment. Deputies said the person believed he was possibly seeking retaliation.

Yancey refused to let deputies search the home where he lived with his parents, according to the sheriff's office.

After getting a search warrant, deputies said they found several assault-style rifles, handguns, an AK-47, a black skull mask, gloves and other equipment.

Yancey also had several firearm accessories including stocks from rifles and extended-capacity magazines, deputies said.

Yancey denied specifically threatening anyone, according to the sheriff’s office.

“There’s no guarantee -- maybe the person never would’ve reacted -- but there had to be some reason he had all the weapons and masks,” Debbie McKenzie said.

She and her husband learned of the arrest Sunday, the day after Yancey was booked at the Baker County Jail for intimidating/making written threats.

Deputies said he’s being held on a $50,000 bond and will have to undergo a mental health evaluation before he’s released.

“I’d rather it be looked into than ignored,” Lynn McKenzie said.

He and his wife applauded the person who came forward about Yancey’s statements and the deputies who took action.

“They may have prevented somebody from getting killed,” Debbie McKenzie said. “I am very happy that that person came forward.”

